Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Reveals Jesse Lingard's 'Dancefloor' Jibe Provided Motivation for Win

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed Jesse Lingard's social media taunt gave the Gunners motivation to beat Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Lingard mocked the Emirates Stadium when he tagged his Instagram post's location as 'Dancefloor' following his moonwalk celebration in United's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round victory in January, but the move came back to haunt him as it gave Arsenal extra incentive to secure a crucial 2-0 victory in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Arsenal jumped back into Champions League qualification spots after goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang powered them above the Red Devils into fourth place. 

After the game, Leno revealed how Lingard's celebration provided the Gunners with motivation to get their own back against United.

"I don’t know but in your mind you will never forget something like that, when somebody is celebrating," he said, as quoted in the Telegraph.

"You don’t want to see it again so we were motivated and we knew before the game about our chance because Man United had one point more than us.

"Now we have a two point advantage and that was enough motivation for us. We are in the top four and the other teams now wait for our mistakes."

Lingard, who missed the clash through injury, had previously scored twice in the same fixture last season and his Instagram jibe really got under the skin of the Arsenal players and fans alike.

Following Sunday's game, Mesut Ozil chipped in with his opinion on the celebration and seemed to reference the England international's mockery on Twitter.

With Chelsea and Tottenham dropping valuable points the same weekend, Arsenal took an important step towards bringing Champions League football back to the Emirates and ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten domestic record in the process.

"There are still eight games and we want to win every game but we have to focus on each on because the other teams will wait for small mistakes," added Leno.

"We don’t play against the other top six teams so I think we can beat the others. The next game is against Newcastle at home and it is an opportunity to win and stay in the top four."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message