Bayern Munich 'Open Talks' With Lille Over Proposed Summer Move for In-Demand Nicolas Pepe

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Bayern Munich have opened negotiations with Lille OSC over the signing of forward Nicolas Pepe, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has set Ligue 1 alight this season and boasts 17 goals and eight assists in 28 games, with his form attracting the interest of a host of top European clubs.

However, Le 10 Sport have revealed that Bayern are the club leading the race for the in-demand Ivoria, with recent discussions taking place between the two clubs and the player's entourage.

No agreement has been reached so far but negotiations are moving forward, and it is reported that Lille will want at least €50m for the forward.

After dazzling in Ligue 1 this season, Pepe's impressive performances have helped propel his side to second in the league and he currently sits second in the scoring charts behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and joint-first in assists - a remarkable contribution from a player deployed as a right winger.

This kind of form has made Pepe one of the most sought after players on the continent and it seems he will be spoilt for choice come summer.

With European giants Barcelona and PSG also expressing an interest, it appears Bayern are poised to flex their muscle and have moved early to give them the best chance at securing his services.

But, with the French side in a strong position to secure Champions League football next season, this could see his stock rise and it might take a more substantial bid for the German club to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

