Davide Ancelotti Blames Tiredness for Napoli's Toothless Draw Against Sassuolo

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Napoli assistant manager Davide Ancelotti claimed that his side's Europa League win against Red Bull Salzburg mid-week took the energy out of his team following their 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Partenopei put in a rather limp display and looked to be heading for defeat until Lorenzo Insigne capitalised on a defensive mistake to earn Ancelotti's men a late point against their mid-table hosts in Serie A, cancelling out a Domenico Berardi strike just after half time.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes to the side that brushed Salzburg aside in Naples on Thursday, and European success will arguably be their biggest target this season now they lie 18 points behind league leaders Juventus.

Speaking on behalf of the manager to Napoli's official club website, Carlo's brother and assistant said: “We’ve picked up a good point.

“Looking at how the game went, the team deserves credit for reacting and trying to score right until the end.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“In the first half we had a number of chances to score and turn the game in our favour. However, Sassuolo then came into the match and made life difficult for us. It was a well-balanced contest and it’s fair that it ended as a draw because we definitely didn’t deserve to lose.

On the manager's team selection, the assistant manager said: “We opted for fresh legs today because the game against Salzburg took it out of us, both physically and mentally. It was foreseeable that there’d be a knock-on effect, but I reiterate that the team should be praised for their reaction after going behind.”

Davide also praised goalscorer Insigne, stating: “Lorenzo is our captain and a fundamental player for Napoli. We’re pleased with what he does and how he contributes to the team. He scored a great goal today and we’re delighted for him.”

Carlo's brother took on press duties at the Mapei Stadium after the game due to the former Chelsea manager mourning the death of his friend Alberto Bucci.

