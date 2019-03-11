Jack Grealish's Attacker Charged by Police as Second Assault by Steward Is Revealed

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

A man has been charged by police after attacking Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish during the side's Championship clash with Birmingham City, whilst a separate incident involving a steward has now come to light.

The England Under-21 international was the subject of an attack by a fan who came on to the pitch 10 minutes into the start of Sunday's derby match and punched Grealish in the neck.

West Midlands police have confirmed via Twitter that the attacker, 27-year-old Paul Mitchell, has been charged with encroachment on to the pitch and assault, and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.


Following the attack, the Football Association revealed that it 'strongly condemned the incident', and that they would be 'working with the police, relevant authorities and the club to ensure the appropriate action is taken'. 

In a separate unsavoury incident in the second half, The Sun report that a steward was removed from St Andrew's by police after it appeared that he pushed and kneed Grealish during the midfielder's goal celebrations.

After scoring his 67th minute winner, the 23-year-old rushed over to the away fans to celebrate, and in footage captured of the incident, the steward seems to shove the Villa star into a cameraman, before kneeing him in the back. 

Police could then be seen confronting the individual before leading him away down the tunnel, with Grealish's teammate Tyrone Mings angrily arguing with the steward after the altercation.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It is still unclear whether Birmingham City will face any punitive action for Sunday's incidents, however they have issued an apology and confirmed that the fan who attacked Grealish will be banned for life.


"We deplore the behaviour of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew’s for life," read the official statement. "The Club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.

"What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this – there are no excuses."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message