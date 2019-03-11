Jordi Alba Signs New Barcelona Contract Extending Camp Nou Stay Until 2024

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Jordi Alba over extending the left back's contract until the summer of 2024.


A new deal for the defender had been in the pipeline for a number of weeks, with an official announcement of the contract extension expected soon.

Now, the Catalan giants have confirmed via their official club website that the 29-year-old has indeed signed a new deal until 30 June 2024, and will include a reported release clause of €500m.

Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia, and has since played 282 times for the club, scoring 14 goals. 

Along with the 14 trophies he has won - including four La Liga titles and one Champions League triumph in the 2014/2015 season - Alba is the leading provider of assists for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, with 20 lay ons for his Argentine teammate.

The Spain international enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in professional football under now Arsenal manager Unai Emery at Valencia, where he transitioned from a left-winger into a left-back.

After spending three years at the Mestalla, Alba arrived at Barcelona in a €14m deal, and was part of the Spain side that won the European Championships in 2012.

As well as his several team honours, Alba was named as part of the Champions League team of the season in the 2014/15 season, as well as La Liga team of the season in the same campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message