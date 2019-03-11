Jordi Alba Signs New Barcelona Contract Extending Camp Nou Stay Until 2024

Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Jordi Alba over extending the left back's contract until the summer of 2024.
A new deal for the defender had been in the pipeline for a number of weeks, with an official announcement of the contract extension expected soon.
Now, the Catalan giants have confirmed via their official club website that the 29-year-old has indeed signed a new deal until 30 June 2024, and will include a reported release clause of €500m.
Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia, and has since played 282 times for the club, scoring 14 goals.
Along with the 14 trophies he has won - including four La Liga titles and one Champions League triumph in the 2014/2015 season - Alba is the leading provider of assists for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, with 20 lay ons for his Argentine teammate.
The Spain international enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in professional football under now Arsenal manager Unai Emery at Valencia, where he transitioned from a left-winger into a left-back.
After spending three years at the Mestalla, Alba arrived at Barcelona in a €14m deal, and was part of the Spain side that won the European Championships in 2012.
As well as his several team honours, Alba was named as part of the Champions League team of the season in the 2014/15 season, as well as La Liga team of the season in the same campaign.