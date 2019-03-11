Kylian Mbappe Rules Out PSG Summer Exit Despite Another Champions League Failure

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a possible summer exit from the club, despite failure to yet again progress to the Champions League quarter finals.

Las week, PSG became the first side in Champions League history to lose a knockout tie after winning the first leg 2-0 away from home. It adds to the club's consistent failure to challenge for silverware at the elite European level, even after several years of heavy spending.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Mbappe is already a superstar at 20 years of age, likened to the Brazilian Ronaldo and praised for the kind of lethal decision making that young players rarely possess. It has led to speculation that he could move on to a club capable of winning the Champions League.

But Mbappe himself has already ruled it out, pledging himself to the PSG project.

"There are many people who will have doubts and will doubt us in future, but I still believe in this project," he told French outlet Telefoot"I think that if we stick together we will succeed in doing something special with this club. If we were eliminated then it might be that we were just not up to the task.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I'll be here next year for sure, that's already agreed. It doesn't help to worry about my personal situation so that's it. Clear and precise."

Still then aged 19, Mbappe became the second most expensive player in history when his initial loan from Monaco was made permanent for a fee potentially rising to €180m last summer.

He has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, including 24 in just 21 games in Ligue 1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message