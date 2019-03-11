Kylian Mbappe Rules Out PSG Summer Exit Despite Another Champions League Failure

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a possible summer exit from the club, despite failure to yet again progress to the Champions League quarter finals.

Las week, PSG became the first side in Champions League history to lose a knockout tie after winning the first leg 2-0 away from home. It adds to the club's consistent failure to challenge for silverware at the elite European level, even after several years of heavy spending.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Mbappe is already a superstar at 20 years of age, likened to the Brazilian Ronaldo and praised for the kind of lethal decision making that young players rarely possess. It has led to speculation that he could move on to a club capable of winning the Champions League.

But Mbappe himself has already ruled it out, pledging himself to the PSG project.

"There are many people who will have doubts and will doubt us in future, but I still believe in this project," he told French outlet Telefoot. "I think that if we stick together we will succeed in doing something special with this club. If we were eliminated then it might be that we were just not up to the task.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I'll be here next year for sure, that's already agreed. It doesn't help to worry about my personal situation so that's it. Clear and precise."

Still then aged 19, Mbappe became the second most expensive player in history when his initial loan from Monaco was made permanent for a fee potentially rising to €180m last summer.

He has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, including 24 in just 21 games in Ligue 1.