Louis van Gaal Announces Retirement From Football After Career Managing Ajax, Barcelona & Man Utd

Former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has formally announced his retirement from football at the age of 67.





Van Gaal, who last worked as a coach in 2016 when he was sacked by Manchester United two days after winning the FA Cup, has ruled himself out of taking any further jobs, even as a pundit.

The mercurial Dutchman, the subject of a fascinating 2014 book by author Hugo Borst titled 'O, Louis', announced his decision on Dutch television programme VTBL.

"I am a pensioner now. I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit," he said.

"My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago, and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55, but instead kept going until I was 65. She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy."

Van Gaal, who won league titles with four clubs in three different countries during his glittering career, suggested that his outspoken personality means he probably wouldn't have suited a technical director role, something he tried at Ajax in the early 2000s.

"I think I could have worked as a technical director. But in this role you can’t attend training or say anything for fear it won't suit the coach, directors or media. I don’t think I want a job like that," he said.

As well as domestic success with some of Europe's biggest clubs, Van Gaal also led Ajax to UEFA Cup glory in 1992 and won the Champions League in 1995. As manager of the Netherlands national team, he led the Oranje to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

His time in England was characterised by a difficult relationship with the media and criticism over his style of play. He did, however, deliver Manchester United's first major trophy since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and handed a first team debut to Marcus Rashford.

Van Gaal leaves football after 47 years in the game, with a playing career that began in 1972.