Luciano Spalletti Proud of 'Fire' Shown By Inter Ahead of Crucial Milan Derby

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti stated that his players deserved their win over Serie A strugglers SPAL on Sunday at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri looked to be struggling against a combative SPAL side before goals from Matteo Politano and Roberto Gagliardini put the contest to bed in the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Calciomercato), the 60-year-old said: "We played badly in the first half but in the second half. we showed character, the fire that we have inside. Sometimes it becomes a flame, look at Gagliardini.





"After the goal, he played like from another planet but also Dalbert, Joao Mario, all with a lot of conviction."





The Italian also picked out Dalbert and Lautaro Martinez for praise, but was clearly very impressed with his teams performance as a whole, especially in the second half:





"Dalbert will become a great player and he showed it in the second half. Politano scored a great goal, as well as Gagliardini. Lautaro also had a great performance. I liked my team in the second half."





In an interview on Inter's website, Spalletti acknowledged that his players lacked control in the first half however, something that he will be hoping does not happen during this week's Milan derby:

"We struggled a bit with the emotions at the start and this must not happen. We knew we had to win and once our fire started to burn inside then we broke the deadlock and went on to win. We were a bit timid and insecure during the first half."