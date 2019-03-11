Nike Launch Bespoke England Women Home & Away Kits for First Time Ever Ahead of 2019 World Cup

Nike have officially launched the new England home and away kits for the 2019 Women's World Cup this summer, the first time ever that the Lionesses have had bespoke kits of their own.

Until now, England Women had always worn the same kits as the men's team, but they will be dressed in their own jerseys as they aim for World Cup glory in France in a few months' time.

Picture: Lucy Bronze wearing new 2019 bespoke England home kit

The all-white home kit is accented by dark red cuffs on the sleeves, while the socks feature a custom hand-drawn print featuring specific flora native to England.

"The flood-white look gives an aura of strength and purity. This minimalism translates as sophistication and confidence - perfect for this team," Cassie Looker, Nike Women's Football Apparel Lead, said of the home design.

"The common poppy, primrose, rosebay willowherb, wood anemone, spring gentian, Nottingham catchfly and traditional rose intermingle with the hop to form a floral pattern that represents the entire country."

The pattern features only sparingly on the home kit, but forms the basis of the design of the striking dark red away strip, created in a shade exclusively for the Lionesses. The shirt also incorporates a St George cross.

"It is great to see kits designed specifically with us in mind. The home kit is really classic, while the pattern of the away is exciting and new," star forward Fran Kirby (pictured below) said.

The 2019 England Women's Collection also includes an anthem jacket, training apparel and an off-pitch collection.

England finished third at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada and reached the semi finals of the last European Championships in 2017. Earlier this month the Lionesses won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup ahead of the United States and go into the World Cup among the favourites.

"We have gone close a couple of times now and the response has been amazing. It feels like there is genuine momentum behind the team, bigger and bigger with each major tournament we play, and another successful summer can really help push women’s football to the next level," added team captain Steph Houghton.

Nike is supplying kits for 14 of the 24 teams at this summer's tournament, all of which have been specially designed for women using 4D scanning and motion capture.

Nike also promotes sustainability and all kits are made using recycled bottles. The company has diverted six billion plastic bottles away from landfills since 2010 and now recycle more than one billion plastic bottles into football shirts each year.