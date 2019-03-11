Phil Neville Hails Liverpool's Andy Robertson as the 'Best Left-Back in Europe'

Phil Neville has claimed that he does not 'see a better left-back in Europe' than Andy Robertson after the Scottish international's virtuoso display against Watford helped Liverpool close to within one point of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Robertson played all 90 minutes of the Reds' 4-2 victory on Sunday, providing width on attack and defensive solidity in a marauding performance that has become the norm for Liverpool's left-back.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Signed from Hull for a fee of £8m in the summer of 2017, Robertson was initially intended as an understudy for Alberto Moreno, but flourished in Jurgen Klopp's fast-paced style of play and soon became a stalwart of this Liverpool side.

Having made 28 Premier League appearances thus far in Liverpool's title-chasing campaign, Robertson has continued to grow and earn plaudits.

"The position we’re in now, one point behind with eight games to go, if we perform like that – especially with our attitude – then it’ll stand us in good stead."@andrewrobertso5 looks ahead to the final eight @premierleague games with excitement: https://t.co/jeTJLT0CeZ pic.twitter.com/kAa3Kua5DC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2019

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Manchester United left-back Phil Neville said: "With Alexander Arnold and Robertson in the team, Liverpool have a better chance of winning the league. I don't see a better left-back in Europe.

Phil Neville doesn't think there's a better left-back in Europe than Andy Robertson.#MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/QfoyWtdatT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2019

"With the spine (of Liverpool) being so narrow, with the three midfielders being so narrow, and the three up front being so narrow, you have to get the width from somewhere.

"A couple of weeks ago they played West Ham and had James Milner or Jordan Henderson at right-back, who haven't got the lung capacity of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Robertson. With them in the team, they've got unbelievable balance."

"Marcelo, Jordi Alba, David Alaba... I wouldn't swap him for anyone.



"He's taken the club and the city to his heart." 👏



Happy 25th Birthday Andy Robertson 🎈 pic.twitter.com/wr2j4bwdB8 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 11, 2019

Robertson, who turned 25 on Monday, has created a formidable full-back tandem with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the duo will be heavily relied upon, both on attack and defence as Liverpool look to win their first league title since 1990.