Ranking Tottenham's Top 5 Managers Based on Their Win Percentage

Throughout Tottenham's long history, they have employed a total of 32 full-time managers and nine caretaker managers. Spurs are generally known for giving managers time to implement their preferred style, despite not spending very much money on the squad.

Here are Tottenham's most successful managers based on win percentage:

David Pleat

Warren Little/GettyImages

Wins: 60

Total Matches: 119

Win Percentage: 50.42%

David Pleat took charge of Tottenham Hotspur on four separate occasions, the first being between 1986-1987. In his only full season with the club, Pleat managed to reach the FA Cup final and the League Cup semi-final while finishing third in the Premier League. Pleat's other three stints at the helm came as a caretaker between 1998-2004.

John Cameron

Topical Press Agency/GettyImages

Wins: 296

Matches Played: 570

Win Percentage: 51.93%

John Cameron was appointed a player-manager role at Tottenham in 1899 when then-manager Frank Brettell was offered a job at Portsmouth.

Cameron became an instant success leading Spurs to a Southern Football League title in 1900 and a FA Cup win in 1901. In addition to his managerial success, he also scored 139 goals in 293 appearances for the club.

Andre Villas-Boas

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Wins: 44

Total Matches: 80

Win Percentage: 55.00%

Andre Villas-Boas took charge of Tottenham in 2012 after signing a three-year deal to replace Harry Redknapp. Villas-Boas had a relatively successful run as the Spurs' manager winning 55% of his total matches.

His most memorable contributions came as Tottenham beat Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 23 years in 2012.

Mauricio Pochettino

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Wins: 150

Matches Played: 263

Win Percentage: 57.03%

Mauricio Pochettino took over at the helm in May 2014 after signing a five-year contract with the club. Pochettino is known for playing a very attractive style of football and is constantly linked with managerial positions at Europe's top clubs, despite signing a new deal keeping him at White Hart Lane until 2023.

With a very respectable win percentage of 57.03%, Pochettino is constantly trying to push Spurs to their first trophy in over ten years.

Frank Brettell

Topical Press Agency/GettyImages

Wins: 37

Matches Played: 63

Win Percentage: 58.73%

Frank Brettell was appointed the manager of Tottenham in March 1898 after the club was converted to a public limited company. Brettell was employed as a secretary-manager and performed many different tasks for the club.

Brettell leads all Tottenham managers (minimum 50 matches played) in win percentage with 58.73%.