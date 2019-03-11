The U.S. women's national team will look to defend its Women's World Cup title in some brand news kits in France this summer that pay homage to the program's 1999 world champions.

Nike has revealed the U.S. jerseys for the competition, with an all-white primary set and an all-red secondary set unveiled as part of a big event in Paris on Monday. In all, 14 national team kits–including Canada, England and France–were revealed at the event, which was slated to be attended by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and former tennis star Li Na in addition to a number of the world's top players who will return to France in a few months.

The U.S. primary kit pays tribute to the iconic '99ers, with the striped cuff on the sleeve and the star on the side of the shorts–though the current edition will feature three stars, to mark the Women's World Cup triumphs of 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Courtesy of Nike

“The team was something incredible…a badass group. I'd never seen female athletes on TV in that way," Morgan said in a Nike statement. "Thinking about it gives me chills. I wanted to be them when I grew up."

The secondary red kit will be paired with blue socks and blue numbers and letters.

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

While the U.S. women continue their preparations for the Women's World Cup, they're also in the midst of another legal battle against U.S. Soccer. The team, with 28 players named and potentially more to join, filed a gender discrimination lawsuit on Friday, continuing the fight for equal pay it has been leading over the past four years.