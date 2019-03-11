Zinedine Zidane Discusses Return to Real Madrid During Los Blancos Press Conference

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has held a press conference on Monday evening to unveil Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos' new manager, who replaces the outgoing Santiago Solari.

Zidane has taken over at the club once more on a three-and-a-half-year contract - just under ten months after he resigned and walked away from the club.

Perez begun the conference by praising the Frenchman's 'passion' which led him back to Real Madrid.

Perez later added: "The best manager in the world has rejoined the club."

When Zidane took to the podium to speak, the Real icon highlighted his joy at being back at the club, but also emphasised the importance of finishing the season well before looking ahead to the new campaign.

“I am very happy to be back, the most important thing is that. As the president says I am happy to be coming home. I want to work again and put this club where it should be. The only thing for me is to start work tomorrow...The feelings are good, I am happy to be back. I didn’t go too far, as I live here, but I am happy to work with this great club and this squad above all.

"I do not want to forget what we won, but also not forget the bad things we did all together last year. We lost La Liga, we lost the Copa, we won the Champions ok, but I know where I am.”

Zidane, who historically took Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League triumphs as manager, also touched on a number of subjects when asked by reporters, including a slight hint at a potential return for Cristiano Ronaldo:

"It’s not the issue, now there are eleven games and then we’ll see for next year, we all know what Cristiano has been here, it’s the history of this club, he’s been one of the best, but it’s time to talk about him now."

As well as touching on the two managers who tried to follow in his footsteps at the Bernabéu: “I do not blame anybody, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari wanted to do the best possible for the players, team and club. It went as it went. I will not get into that. The only thing is we must look forward.”

Zidane also spoke about his relationship with some players who have lost their places in Real's starting XI - namely Marcelo, Isco, and Gareth Bale: “I’m back with some players who have won a lot, I’m not going to get involved in what happened between them, I want to go back to them, work and do things well already this Saturday.”

Finally, Zidane was reluctant to discuss rebuilding Los Blancos' squad, and instead chose to focus on the remainder of the La Liga campaign: “I am not thinking yet about signings. The most important thing is to be back at the club, and I am just thinking now about these 11 games. We will have time to look at the rest, with the appropriate people, to plan for next season.”