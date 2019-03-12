Borussia Dortmund Target Summer Move for €42m-Rated Borussia Monchengladbach Forward Thorgan Hazard

March 12, 2019

Borussia Dortmund are set to launch a summer move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard, with the Belgian valued at €42m.

The 25-year-old has been a star performer for Die Fohlen this season, netting nine Bundesliga goals and providing eight assists, as Dieter Hecking's side look to secure a Champions League qualification place come the end of the campaign.

Hazard's form appears to have not gone unnoticed by fellow Bundesliga side Dortmund, at least according to Bild, with the German publication claiming that Die Schwarzgelben will lodge a summer bid in the region of €42m in order to land the Belgium international.

With Lucien Favre's side set to lose Christian Pulisic in the summer to Chelsea in a £58m deal, Dortmund have been on the lookout to sign a suitable replacement.

As well as Hazard, the Bundesliga side have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha, with a club-record fee required to land the Ivorian when the transfer window reopens in the summer. 

Dortmund however may find negotiations for Hazard easier due to Chelsea waiving a clause that allowed them to match any offer for their former player, while his record in the Bundesliga, especially this season, has proven he can succeed in Germany's top tier.

Favre's side are currently second in the Bundesliga on goal difference following a run of two wins in their last six league games, giving rivals Bayern Munich the chance to top the table with only nine games remaining.  

