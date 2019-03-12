Champions League Team News: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

81% of teams to win their first leg at home by a 2-0 scoreline in a Champions League knockout game have progressed to the next round (13/16 previous cases), although the three sides to be eliminated in this scenario have done so in the last four such occurrences.

Atlético Madrid are the opponent Juventus have faced the most times in the Champions League without ever winning (D1 L2) or scoring (31 shots, 0 goal).

Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in the Champions League against Italian opposition under manager Diego Simeone (W5 D2). In those seven games, they have only conceded one goal, by Kaká in a 4-1 win against AC Milan in March 2014.

Juventus have lost back-to-back games in the Champions League; they have never previously lost three in succession in the competition.

Atlético Madrid have won just one of their last eight knockout games away from home in the Champions League (D2 L5), beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in February 2017.

Atlético Madrid have had just eight shots on target and scored two goals in away Champions League games this season; of teams left in the competition only Liverpool have managed fewer (5 shots on target, 1 goal).

Six of the last seven goals conceded by Juventus in the Champions League have come from set-piece situations (2 from penalty, 2 from indirect free-kick, 1 from corner, 1 from direct free-kick).

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 32 career appearances against Atlético Madrid; only against Sevilla (27) and Getafe (23) has he scored more.

Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his six Champions League games this season, his lowest tally in a single campaign since 2005/06 (0 goals). In fact, only one of his last 45 shots in the competition has found the back of the net.

58% of Alvaro Morata’s goals in the Champions League have come in the knockout stages (7 out of 12), the highest ratio among the 20 Spanish players to have scored at least 10 goals in the competition going into the 2018-19 last 16 second legs.

