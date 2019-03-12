Giorgio Chiellini Insists Juventus Can Find Atletico Madrid's 'Weak Points' in Crucial UCL 2nd Leg

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has insisted his side will be able to find the 'weak points' in Atletico Madrid's defence as the club head into their season-defining Champions League second leg with the Spanish side.

Atletico are 2-0 up on aggregate following an impressive showing at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Chiellini's side stand on the precipice of a last 16 exit in the year in which they were cited as one of the favourites to win the Champions League.



MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And, speaking about his opponents, who he freely admitted to admire greatly, Chiellini was adamant the tie could be reversed.

As quoted by ESPN, the 34-year-old began by praising Diego Simeone's side, with an acknowledgement that they are perhaps the side closest to the Old Lady in term of style. "They are a team who defend well, they are nothing new for us," Chiellini explained. "They are the European team who are most similar to us -- a solid team who are difficult to score against. I have always held them in high esteem.

"That doesn't mean to say that we can't score against them -- even they have their weak points."

And the Italian conceded this game has been the club's sole focus since that defeat in Madrid: "We've all been thinking about it. Every night, before I go to sleep, I've been thinking about it."

And, after refusing to be drawn into speculation regarding the starting berth of struggling playmaker Paulo Dybala, Juve boss Massimo Allegri - whose job may well be on the line ahead of this clash - was similarly effusive when discussing Los Rojiblancos.

"I'm not saying he will play and I'm not saying the opposite. I still have to chew it over," he explained, before proclaiming: "Atletico are one of the best teams in Europe and have been for the last 10 years, with three Europa League titles and two Champions League finals."

His managerial counterpart, however, refused to be drawn into saying pretty much anything at all, merely reeling off that the tie consisted of two matches, "one team will go through" and there were no favourites.

He then clarified this stance with the statement: "The only thing that counts is the pitch. There's not much point in talking."