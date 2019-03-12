Huddersfield Town Receive Triple Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial West Ham Clash

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Huddersfield Town have been boosted by return of three first team players from injury ahead of their visit to West Ham on Saturday.

Striker Laurent Depoitre, as well as defenders Terence Kongolo and Demeaco Duhaney, all missed the defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, but should be back for the clash at the London Stadium.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Depoitre, who hasn't scored in his 19 Premier League appearances this season, hasn't played since the Terriers 2-0 defeat at Newcastle last month due to a foot problem.

Kongolo and Duhaney have also missed action in recent weeks with hip problems, but manager Jan Siewert now has two more defenders to choose from for the trip to the London Stadium according to Football.London.

The German replaced David Wagner, who left the club on mutual terms following a poor start to the season.

The defeat to the Cherries at the John Smith's Stadium was the Terriers' 22nd defeat in 30 Premier League games this season, having only scored 15 times. Siewert's side are now 16 points from safety.


However, the club are trying to remain positive despite their poor season, and midfielder Alex Pritchard has recognised they must improve for the sake of their loyal fan base.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The former Tottenham player told Huddersfield's official club website: "They will still be there in their numbers and we have to come out now, West Ham away, and show a performance.


"They’ve been excellent throughout the whole season, it’s been difficult for them but just stick with us."

