Jordi Alba Warns Teammates Not to Forget Lessons of Humbling Roma Defeat Ahead of Lyon Clash

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has warned his teammates that they must be wary of Lyon when they face them in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night, reminding them that the lessons from their own shock turnaround against Roma last season must be learned.

Barça took a 4-1 lead to the Stadio Olimpico on that occasion, but goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas knocked the Spanish champions out of the competition on away goals – and Alba warned that the Catalans must be wary of underestimating less-fancied opponents.

Jordi Alba: Has created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities (11) than any other defender in La Liga this season



Wednesday night will see the French side visit Camp Nou after grinding out a 0-0 draw in Lyon, leaving them needing a win or a draw to knock out Ernesto Valverde's side.

Quoted by Marca after speaking at the presentation of his new five-year contract, Alba said: "We were favourites against AS Roma (last season) and we know what happened. We must show character."

The Spain international also talked briefly about Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, adding: "I hope he stays for the time that I am here, and that he stays here for many years. Anyone can have a great understanding with him. I've grown up with him and with the rest. They are all great friends."

On his own future, he said: "I am very grateful to the club and the board because it is a very emotional and special moment for me. With this contract I will remain a further five years at home which, added to my eight years at the academy, will make it 20 years at the club. I hope we will have plenty more success."