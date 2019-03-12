Jordi Alba Warns Teammates Not to Forget Lessons of Humbling Roma Defeat Ahead of Lyon Clash

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has warned his teammates that they must be wary of Lyon when they face them in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night, reminding them that the lessons from their own shock turnaround against Roma last season must be learned. 

Barça took a 4-1 lead to the Stadio Olimpico on that occasion, but goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas knocked the Spanish champions out of the competition on away goals – and Alba warned that the Catalans must be wary of underestimating less-fancied opponents. 

Wednesday night will see the French side visit Camp Nou after grinding out a 0-0 draw in Lyon, leaving them needing a win or a draw to knock out Ernesto Valverde's side. 

Quoted by Marca after speaking at the presentation of his new five-year contract, Alba said: "We were favourites against AS Roma (last season) and we know what happened. We must show character."

The Spain international also talked briefly about Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, adding: "I hope he stays for the time that I am here, and that he stays here for many years. Anyone can have a great understanding with him. I've grown up with him and with the rest. They are all great friends."

On his own future, he said: "I am very grateful to the club and the board because it is a very emotional and special moment for me. With this contract I will remain a further five years at home which, added to my eight years at the academy, will make it 20 years at the club. I hope we will have plenty more success."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message