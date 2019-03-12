LIVE: Juventus Eyes Champions League Comeback vs. Atletico Madrid

Watch all the key plays as Juventus and Atletico Madrid meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
March 12, 2019

Juventus acquired Cristiano Ronaldo with the hopes of winning the Champions League, but unless the star's club can come up with a comeback, it'll face its earliest exit in three years.

Juventus enters the second leg of the round of 16 trailing Atletico Madrid 2-0 on aggregate, after a tight first leg was broken open by goals from unlikely sources. Center backs Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin scored late to put Atleti in command, and now the visitors will turn to their defense to make that lead hold up.

Atletico Madrid hasn't conceded in five straight matches and has only given up 17 goals all season long in La Liga, and it looks to close out the series and advance to the quarterfinals. The first-leg clean sheet also means that should Atletico Madrid score one goal, Juventus would need four to go through, putting pressure on both sides of Max Allegri's side to perform.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The Champions League round of 16 finishes Wednesday, with Barcelona vs. Lyon and Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool determining the final two places in the quarterfinals. The draw for the final eight will be held on Friday.

