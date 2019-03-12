Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 12.

By Tristan Jung
March 12, 2019

Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, needing a comeback to stay alive in the competition.

Atletico Madrid scored two late goals to take a commanding 2-0 lead in Spain in the first leg. Juventus spent big to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin hopes of winning the Champions League, but it will need a spirited attacking effort to make up the deficit against Atletico Madrid's typically stout defense. Atletico has only condeded 17 goals in La Liga this season and has not conceded a goal in all competitions since Feb. 9, a span of five straight wins in all competitions. 

Juventus is on a good run of form, having won its three Serie A games since losing to Atletico, but it will need to come up with a special European night in order to advance.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message