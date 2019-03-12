Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, needing a comeback to stay alive in the competition.

Atletico Madrid scored two late goals to take a commanding 2-0 lead in Spain in the first leg. Juventus spent big to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin hopes of winning the Champions League, but it will need a spirited attacking effort to make up the deficit against Atletico Madrid's typically stout defense. Atletico has only condeded 17 goals in La Liga this season and has not conceded a goal in all competitions since Feb. 9, a span of five straight wins in all competitions.

Juventus is on a good run of form, having won its three Serie A games since losing to Atletico, but it will need to come up with a special European night in order to advance.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.