How to watch Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 12.
Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, needing a comeback to stay alive in the competition.
Atletico Madrid scored two late goals to take a commanding 2-0 lead in Spain in the first leg. Juventus spent big to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin hopes of winning the Champions League, but it will need a spirited attacking effort to make up the deficit against Atletico Madrid's typically stout defense. Atletico has only condeded 17 goals in La Liga this season and has not conceded a goal in all competitions since Feb. 9, a span of five straight wins in all competitions.
Juventus is on a good run of form, having won its three Serie A games since losing to Atletico, but it will need to come up with a special European night in order to advance.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.
