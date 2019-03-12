Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Reveals His Football Idol as a Kid & Favourite Ever Goal

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed to Match of the Day magazine that he idolised former Liverpool striker Michael Owen when he was growing up, while he has also lifted the lid on the favourite goals he's scored in his career.

It is no secret that De Bruyne, whose mother lived in England in her youth, supported Liverpool as a child after an old video of his younger self saying exactly that surfaced online last year. But it was one Reds star in particular who stood out and with whom De Bruyne felt most drawn to.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"I was a Liverpool fan. My family that live in England were all Liverpool supporters so I was, too!" he explained in an interview with Match of The Day magazine.

"I loved Michael Owen, because I was really small like him and quick, too! I compared myself to him at the time. I liked Zidane and Ronaldinho too - those really skilful players!"

De Bruyne started his journey to becoming a footballer at little known Belgian club KVV Drongen. He later joined the youth ranks at Gent, before joining Genk and eventually breaking into the first team there as a teenager in 2009.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And while two goals he has scored for the Belgian national team at the World Cup are among his favourite from his career to date, De Bruyne's first ever senior goal - for Genk against Standard Liege in February 2010 - remains one that he still has very fond memories of.

"I think one of my favourites was against the USA in the 2014 World Cup, and against Brazil in 2018," he explained.

"My first goal was also very important to me. It was headed to me on the edge of the box and I took it on the bounce - it hit the post and went in. It was a derby, so that was pretty nice."

By his own admission, De Bruyne no longer has any dreams as a footballer because he is already 'living the dream', but winning the Champions League with City this season is a clear ambition.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"We've won the Premier League and some other cups, but if you win the Champions League it really gives you something extra. To say, 'I won the Champions League' would be incredible!

"I think we can [win the Champions League]. You can have one or two bad games in a tournament or there might be a decision against you - and you can be out. But let's try!"

Image by Jamie Spencer

To read the full interview, pick up a copy of Match of the Day Magazine on sale now.