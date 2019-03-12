Man Utd Prefer Borussia Dortmund Winger Jadon Sancho to Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United are set to end their interest in Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and instead focus their attention on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Coutinho, 26, has been with the Catalan side since a move from Liverpool in January 2018. However, the Brazilian has struggled to fully fit in at the Catalan giants, despite scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 61 games.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

As a result, the attacker had been linked with a shock move to the Red Devils in the summer. However, according to The Independent, the club will end their interest in the Brazilian, who they don't see as a priority signing, and instead look to bringing Dortmund's Sancho to Old Trafford.

The article claims that United would be willing to part with £80m in order to sign the 18-year-old, who has stared for Lucien Favre's side this season, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists as Die Schwarzgelben second in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern Munich.

Despite the interest of United, Dortmund are understandably determined to keep hold of the youngster for as long a possible, although the media outlet suggests that the club could part with him in 2020, with Sancho also keen to remain in Germany for a further season to aid his development, before returning home to a likely media frenzy.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Sancho has been in Germany since 2017, as he opted to leave Manchester City for Dortmund in search of more first-team opportunities, which the winger has certainly found, with his form for BVB also resulting in him becoming an England international after making his debut in October 2018.