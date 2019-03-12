Mauricio Pochettino Expected to Remain at Tottenham After Zinedine Zidane Returns to Real Madrid

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Tottenham players are confident that Mauricio Pochettino will remain in charge at the club next season after Zinedine Zidane made a surprise return to manage Real Madrid on Monday.

Pochettino had been heavily linked with a move to manage either Real Madrid or Manchester United this summer as both clubs looked to be at a crossroads when it came to management options.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, the recent reappointment of Zidane at Real has closed that door which, according to the Daily Mail, has strengthened the Tottenham players' confidence in Pochettino remaining at the club for at least another season.

The Manchester United role also looks to have been secured by current interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has remarkably turned the Red Devils' fortunes around, guiding them to the Champions League quarter-finals and with a shot at finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

With Tottenham set to move into their new stadium in north London, a new era is on the horizon and the club have made it no secret that they want Pochettino to remain at the helm during the transitional period.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, if they are to persuade him to remain at the club for the long term, they may need to start backing him in the transfer market, as two barren windows have seen Spurs fail to make a single signing.

As for this season, Tottenham are currently in the running for a top four finish, which could prove to be crucial if they are to attract any top talents to north London during the summer transfer window.

