Mike Dean Reveals Details of Mauricio Pochettino Confrontation After Spurs Defeat to Burnley

The publication of Mike Dean's match report has revealed what Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said to the Premier League official during a passionate confrontation between the pair following Spurs' defeat to Burnley back in February.

Dean and several members of Tottenham's coaching staff clashed after the full time whistle at Turf Moor, with Pochettino punished with a two-game touchline ban and a £10k fine for his role in the confrontation.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As quoted by the BBC, Mauricio Pochettino repeatedly told referee Dean: "You know what you are" during their confrontation, with the Spurs manager then waiting for the match official in the tunnel, following their on-field altercation.

Dean's report stated: "At the conclusion of the game I was approached on the field of play by the Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and some members of his coaching staff including first team coach Jesus Perez.

"Mr Pochettino acted in a very irresponsible and aggressive manner. He wouldn't stop saying 'you know what you are, you know what you are'. I asked him to explain and he repeated 'you know what you are'.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I then said on numerous occasions to go away, at least 10 times, and he wouldn't get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying 'you know what you are'.

"Mr Pochettino then left me alone and left the field of play. When I reached the tunnel he was waiting at the top of the stairs again saying 'you know what you are' and had to be escorted to the dressing room by security staff from Burnley."

Despite an immediate apology from Pochettino after the match, the Argentine was still punished by the FA, a punishment which the Spurs manager reacted to with shock during a press conference prior to Spurs' clash against Southampton.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Pochettino said: "But what can I do now? Nothing. We still don't know the reasons because the letter [of explanation] still hasn't arrived.

"I know very well that it wasn't the idea to appeal, because in my mind it wasn't a big deal. Of course it wasn't the best way to complain or talk with the referee, but I never expected this type of situation, that for me is not fair. I need to see the reasons why, and then we'll see what happens."