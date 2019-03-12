Mohamed Diame Generating Interest From Across Europe as Contract Expiry Edges Closer

Mohamed Diame is out of contract at the end of the season and has sparked interest from teams across Europe, including Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Diame signed for Newcastle in August 2019 from Hull City and has since gone on to make 98 appearances for the Magpies.

The Senegalese international has expressed a desire to stay at the Tyneside club, but he wants a long-term deal, one which Newcastle have made no attempt to provide as of yet. If Diame starts three more games he will automatically trigger a 12-month extension to his current contract.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Diame said: “They know I want to stay, I am happy at Newcastle.

“It was tough at the beginning but I settled down. But if I have to go, then I will go, it is no problem.”

The Star's report suggests that Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray are keeping tabs on the Newcastle midfielder, whilst there's rumoured interest from clubs in Spain and Italy on the 31-year-old.

Diame hadn't played since 2 January due to being sidelined through injury, allowing Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden to form an effective partnership that manager Rafa Benitez was unwilling to break up.

But after Longstaff sustained an injury of his own in Newcastle's 2-0 loss to West Ham in early March, Benitez elected to pair Ki Sung-yueng with Hayden, whilst Diame came off the bench to help Newcastle to a 3-2 comeback victory against Everton on Saturday.