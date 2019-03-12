Mohamed Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League 'Dream' to Help Liverpool Win Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed he is ready to sacrifice his 'dream' of winning the Champions League in order to help the club claim the top spot in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently just one point behind Manchester City in the league, although their immediate attention is on their next game, which is the finely-poised second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich, after the first leg at Anfield finished goalless.

Despite admitting that winning the Champions League is his personal dream, the 26-year-old - who helped Liverpool reach the final of last year's competition - has claimed he's willing to put his personal preference aside and help the club win a first league title since 1990.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League.

"But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league. So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do."

With just eight games of the Premier League season to go, Salah, who has scored 17 league goals in the league, is also insistent that he is 'mentally ready' to help Liverpool capitalise on any potential slip up from City in their pursuit of winning the title.

The Egyptian added: "The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they.

All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title.

"My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going. We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."