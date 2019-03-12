Nabil Fekir Addresses Transfer Rumours as Links to Liverpool Fail to Go Away

Olympique Lyonnais forward Nabil Fekir is insistent he will 'give his all' for the French side, despite question marks regarding his long-term future at the club.

The 25-year-old was the subject of intense interest from Liverpool last summer. However, a proposed move to Anfield collapsed at the eleventh hour, with a failed medical cited as the reason. Reports have continued to link the Frenchman with Liverpool since, while Chelsea have also been keeping tabs the World Cup winner.

Despite speculation regarding a summer move to the Premier League, Fekir is focusing on his performances for Lyon, with the Frenchman setting a target of winning silverware for the club.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Rumours are a part of the transfer window. It's normal. I feel good here. My goal is to win a title with Lyon. Either way, I give my all."

Fekir has been in good form for the Ligue 1 side this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions, although he himself admitted that his performances earlier in the season were only 'average', although refused to acknowledge a summer of uncertainty regarding a possible move away from Lyon as a reason.

He added: "My start to the season was average. I know I can do a lot better. I was inconsistent. I knew how to be good for some matches, but other times I was worse. You can't give up. You have to keep working."

Next for Lyon is the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Barcelona, after the first leg finished goalless, with Fekir was under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead of the French side if they're to reach the quarter finals.

He concluded, stating: "Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe. It's always fun to play against these kinds of teams. And it's normal that the fans expect a lot from me in this match. We will give our all. Even if we know that it's going to be a tough match."