Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Prepared to Let Alexis Sanchez Leave Manchester United on Loan Next Season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to sanction a loan deal for Alexis Sanchez next season after the Chilean has flattered to deceive in his first full season with the Red Devils.

Sanchez joined United during the 2017 January transfer window, but he has failed to make any sort of impact at Old Trafford during his short stay, registering just five goals and nine assists in 41 appearances. His miserable 2018/19 season also looks to have already to come to an end after he suffered a knee injury in United's recent win over Southampton.

Despite suffering through a torrid year, recent reports claim that Sanchez has absolutely no intention of leaving United and is instead willing to fight for a regular starting XI spot.

Now, according to The Sun, it appears that Solskjaer - who looks increasingly likely to land the United job on a full-time basis - is prepared to let Sanchez leave on loan next season.

United are aware that they will struggle to sell the 30-year-old permanently, primarily due to his astronomical wages. He is currently one of United's highest paid stars, earning a whopping £391,000-a-week salary, which could increase with bonuses to a staggering £500,000-a-week.

It is not yet clear as to whether United will be looking to include an option-to-buy in a loan agreement for Sanchez, but his transfer value is only likely to start decreasing so it would come as a surprise if this were not the case.

Sanchez is currently recovering from the knee injury that he suffered against Southampton and will be looking to be fit in time for the 2019 Copa America finals in June.