Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Aiming to Fire Arsenal Back into Champions League as Top 4 Race Heats Up

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that the Gunners are desperate to play Champions League football again next season.

The Gabonese forward's penalty sealed a 2-0 win for Unai Emery's over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday; a win which moved them back into the top four, two points clear of the Red Devils and just a point behind North London rivals Tottenham in third.

Following nine consecutive home wins and the easiest run-in of fixtures from now until the end of the season, Arsenal's fate is now in their own hands in the top four race.





“We know that it will be tough but we want to do something. We want to get back into the Champions League. We are really hungry," Aubameyang said, as quoted by The Independent.

“When you see it on the TV and you hear the music it is something special. So yes, we have to carry on winning games to be in the top four.”

When asked if he thought Arsenal needed to qualify for the Champions League for their season to be considered a success, the 29-year-old replied: “Yeah I think we have to. That’s the goal we've had since the beginning of the season.





"Yeah we know that we have two ways to do it and the Premier League is the first and most important way.





"And then we have the Europa League. But we have to turn that game around on Thursday.”

Arsenal host Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Gunners looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg last week.

However, due to an FA Cup weekend followed by an international break, the Gunners do not have a match in the Premier League until 1 April, when they will host Newcastle United.