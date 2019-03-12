Ryan Fraser & Callum Paterson Set to Miss Scotland Match Due to Plastic Pitch Concerns

March 12, 2019

Scotland manager Alex McLeish will have to do without Ryan Fraser and Callum Paterson for their Euro 2020 qualifying game against Kazakhstan, because of the artificial playing surface.

Paterson and Fraser who play for Cardiff and Bournemouth respectively have been mainstays for their teams this season, with Fraser scoring six and adding ten assists while the Cardiff striker has scored four this campaign.   

However, according to the Scottish Daily Mail (via the Daily Record), the pair's clubs want the players to sit out the upcoming international game due to concerns over the pitch.

Both players have had both had serious knee injuries in their careers and the risk of playing on the artificial surface at the Astana Arena next Thursday is reportedly a step too far.

Fraser suffered cruciate ligament damage in 2015 and Paterson missed nine months with a torn ACL back in 2016.

Scotland travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday the 21 March and will also be without goalkeeper Allan McGregor who retired from international duty on Monday. 

Fraser and Patterson will, however, be available for selection in their game against Malta three days after the Kazakhstan match.

Fraser has played six times for Scotland scoring one goal for his national team will be a blow to McLeish. Paterson has 12 caps for Scotland and will be disappointed not to get the chance to break his duck in just over a weeks time.

Scotland face a tough test in qualifying for Euro 2020 as they need to get past the likes of Russia and Belgium who are the favourites to progress in their group.

      Modal message