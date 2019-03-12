Wanda Nara Provides Update on Mauro Icardi's Inter Future Amid Contract Dispute

March 12, 2019

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has reassured Inter supporters by claiming the striker 'wants to stay' at Inter, despite being involved in a series of disputes with the club in recent weeks.

The Argentine is currently sidelined with an injury, although speculation has been rife in regards to the striker's future, rumours which were heightened when the forward was stripped of the club captaincy in mid-February.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Nara has looked to poor cold water on any suggestions her client is set for the exit door in Milan,

instead insisting to Sport Mediaset that the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving the club, in an effort to put end to the rumours of his departure from Serie A.


"I would not say anything that could be misinterpreted," Nara said, as quoted by Goal.


"This will be an important week for the entire Inter world. But I can say it was a positive week, because we talked and we came to something important. I want the best for Mauro: He wants to stay at Inter. I’m working to make him feel good and make peace with the club. We also chose a lawyer who’s an Inter fan!”


Icardi wasn't present at San Siro on Sunday as the Inter recorded a 2-0 win for SPAL, however, Nara stated the player's no-show was nothing to be looked into and was previously discussed with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.


"We saw the match from home, with the family, of course, we wanted to avoid any kind of controversy,” she added. "Marotta knew we would not go, I talk more with him than with Mauro."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

She finished by rubbishing claims that the striker's current knee injury was fabrication, with his focus solely on a return to the first team fold. She went on to say: “The knee problem isn’t an invention. He’s taking care of himself 24 hours a day. Health is his priority right now because maybe he doesn’t feel important for the team."

