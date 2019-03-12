Will Hughes Backs Watford Teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure for Player of the Year Nomination

March 12, 2019

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has backed his teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure to be on the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Year award due to his performances this season.

Doucoure, 26, has been a key player for Javi Gracia's side in the Premier League this season, with the Frenchman's performances helping the Hornets to eighth in the table, while he has contributed three goals and six assists. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

While the shortlist is likely to be dominated by players of the top six, Hughes agreed that if other players were to be recognised for the end-of-season award, then Doucoure should be one of those considered.

Asked if Doucoure should be on the shortlist for the Player of the Year award on BBC Radio 5 Live, Hughes replied: "Definitely. I think especially if you watch Watford week in week out, he's been consistently very good.

"Likewise a few other players that have gone under the radar, but he's been fantastic, especially considering a couple of seasons ago he wasn't playing much.

"He's been not only good in games but consistently very good, which is key."

Watford did well to keep hold of Doucoure, who was the subject of interest from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in January due to his fine form, although the Frenchman, who is contracted at Vicarage Road until 2023, remained with the Premier League club. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The 2018/19 campaign could be a successful one for the Hornets, with them having an FA Cup quarter final against Crystal Palace to look forward to this weekend, while the club are in a battle with Wolves for seventh place in the Premier League, which could guarantee European football for next season.  

