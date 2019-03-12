Report: Zinedine Zidane Wants Marcelo to Stay at Real Madrid

Marcelo has seen his game time diminish this season, but the returning manager could give him a new lease on life at the Bernabeu.

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly requested that Marcelo remains at the club following a difficult season with Los Blancos.

The 30-year-old had seen his game time diminish this season under former manager Santiago Solari following the emergence of academy graduate Sergio Reguilon, while the club had also been linked with a move for Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, casting doubt over the Brazilian's future at the club. 

Despite Juventus' interest in Marcelo as a result of his limited minutes on the pitch, A Bola Brasil reports that Zidane is 'not giving up' on the experienced defender and will request that he stays at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer. 

Marcelo was a key player for Zidane during his first stint as Real Madrid manager, which saw the club win La Liga title and three successive Champions League finals, with the Frenchman now hoping to have the Brazilian at the club during his second tenure, as the left-back's contract runs until 2022.

Since signing for Los Blancos in January 2007 from Brazilian side Fluminense, Marcelo has racked up over 450 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning four La Liga titles, four Champions League finals and two Copa del Rey finals during his 12 years at the club.

Marcelo certainly enjoyed playing under his Zidane during his first time managing the club, so much so that a recent report claimed that he, along with Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, were key figures in the Frenchman returning to the club over Jose Mourinho, due to reservations regarding the former Manchester United manager's manner with players.  

