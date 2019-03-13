Alexis Sanchez 'So Desperate' to Leave Man Utd This Summer He Is Willing to Take a Pay Cut

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is allegedly 'desperate' to leave the club and would even be willing to take a pay cut after his Old Trafford career has spectacularly failed to take off.





Earning a reported weekly wage of £500,000 including bonuses, Sanchez has scored just three Premier League goals for United. Unlike others, he hasn't taken a giant leap forward under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is now sidelined for a number of week through injury.

A very bold claim from the Daily Star alleges that Sanchez is now 'so desperate' to leave United that he would now accept less money elsewhere to make it happen.

It is suggested the Chilean has told representatives to find a new club this summer, but is aware that few could afford to match his current wages and so would need to negotiate lower terms.

However, the Star's claim of Sanchez being 'desperate' to leave is the exact opposite of another claim from a different tabloid newspaper in recent days.

The Daily Express claimed over the weekend that Sanchez would 'refuse' to leave, even quoting a 'source' stating he doesn't have any 'plans to leave and wants to remain at United'. In that version of events, even United subsidising wages for a loan is 'easier said than done'.





The diametrically opposed nature of such a key detail means that at least one of these tabloid claims about what Sanchez wants to do this summer is incorrect.

Seemingly only hours away from joining Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Sanchez's arrival at Old Trafford last January had seemed a huge coup for United in a deal that saw the out of favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan exchanged for one of the Premier League's most lethal attackers.

14 months down the line, Sanchez now has a strong case as one of the worst signings in Premier League history.