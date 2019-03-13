Antoine Griezmann Admits Atletico Madrid 'Screwed Up' After Being Dumped Out of Champions League

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann admitted his side "chose a bad day to screw up" after they limped out of the Champions League last 16 courtesy of a 3-0 defeat to Juventus

Atletico had been 2-0 up in the tie following the home leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, but surrendered that aggregate lead inside the first 49 minutes, after Cristiano Ronaldo twice rose highest to head the ball into the net.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Then, with just four minutes left on the clock, Angel Correa pushed Federico Bernardeschi in the penalty area, leaving Ronaldo with a 12-yard task he was always going to overcome.

And, speaking to Movistar+ after the game, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann admitted: "We did not play our game. We knew it was going to be difficult. We chose a bad day to screw it.

"We're all screwed up [about it], I'm the first one. In the first leg I set the flow of the game, but today I didn't get into it. At all levels they have been superior, as we were in the first leg."


Diego Simeone's side were unable to lodge a single shot on target, with Griezmann completing just six passes in the attacking third and one shot all night.

And the Frenchman conceded it wasn't acceptable: "They cannot do us 3-0 like that, especially to us. It has not been our day."

When probed on the impact of Ronaldo, the World Cup winner explained: "He has set the bar for everyone. In the first leg he had no chances; today he had three and they were in the net."

