Borussia Dortmund Director Issues Warning to Man Utd Over Pursuit of Wonderkid Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has sent a warning to any club who are interested in signing Jadon Sancho, insisting that the wonderkid will not be sold in the summer.

The 18-year-old has attracted interest from many of Europe's biggest clubs, with Manchester United said to be preparing a jaw-dropping offer for Sancho at the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview with Sport Bild, Zorc stated that the England international will not be sold next summer. He is quoted by WAZ as saying: "Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund in the coming season.





"I am far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the biggest clubs in the world at the moment."

United are said to be plotting an £80m move for Sancho at the end of the season, whilst the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the Dortmund starlet, who has racked up nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season.

However, Zorc's latest words suggest United to would have to part ways with a significantly higher sum if they were to sign Sancho at the end of the season.

Later in the same interview, Zorc went on to admit that he expects Dortmund to break their transfer record - the €30m signing of Andre Schurrle in 2016 - in the near future. Should they need to raise funds, a significant sum could be earned through the sale of Sancho, meaning Dortmund may find themselves unable to reject a sizeable offer from United.

The Red Devils are thought to have moved Sancho to the top of their wish list ahead of Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, who has struggled to impress since his £142m move to the Camp Nou. However, it appears as though Zorc is not willing to let Sancho go without a fight.