Borussia Dortmund Enter Race for £25m-Rated Kieran Tierney Amid Interest From Leicester City

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have made it known they are interested in completing a deal for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney in their search to find a long-term replacement for veteran defender Marcel Schmelzer.

The Black and Yellows are currently using Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi as a left-back, but their hopes of landing the Moroccan on a permanent basis have been rebuffed by the former European champions due to his form at the Westfalenstadion this season.

If Dortmund fail to complete a permanent deal for Hakimi they still have Łukasz Piszczek to hold down the fort at right back, and The Sun claims that Celtic's Tierney is a target for the club to fill the void on the left flank next season.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The 21-year-old defender, who was born on the Isle of Man and represents Scotland at international level, has already established himself as one of Europe's brightest defenders following his breakthrough in Celtic's first team in April 2015.

His former manager Brendan Rodgers is also considering Tierney as a replacement for Leicester City's in-demand defender Ben Chillwell.

Having already seen the success that Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and even Ademola Lookman have enjoyed in the Bundesliga there is little doubt that Tierney would take to life at one of Germany's biggest clubs like a duck to water.

So leicester take brendan rodgers away from celtic, their best centre back is on loan from leicester and will come back in the summer, and now we are linked with arguably their best player in tierney.... But celtic are apparently bigger. I love this game — Lew 🐸☕️ (@ffsleWiis) March 12, 2019

On top of that, it's unsurprising that the Bundesliga is frequently one of the top scoring leagues in Europe due to the tempo of the game, something which would suit Tierney's overlapping and underlapping style of play.

Since the aforementioned Sancho has moved out to the right-hand side at Borussia Dortmund, Tierney would most likely form a partnership with Jacob Bruun Larsen or maybe even Maxi Philipp on the left.