Cristiano Ronaldo Insists 'This Is Why Juventus Brought Me Here' After Dramatic UCL Comeback

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted Juventus had enjoyed a "magical night" after his hat-trick inspired a thrilling comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Old Lady trailed 2-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg at the Allianz Stadium, but Ronaldo, yet again, proved to be the difference on the biggest stage in European football to help his side overturn the deficit and qualify for the quarter-final.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The 34-year-old was understandably delighted after the final whistle, and confidently declared that nights like this were exactly why Juventus had forked out €100m to bring him to Turin from Real Madrid.

"This was why Juventus brought me here, to help do things that they have never done before," Ronaldo said after the game, as quoted by BBC Sport


"It was always going to be a special night and it was - not only for the goals but for the team. This is the mentality you need to win in the Champions League."

Ronaldo, who scored two terrific headers either side of half-time before netting a clutch penalty with just four minutes remaining, refused to get carried away though about Juventus' prospects of winning the competition, choosing to reflect instead on what had been an incredible night for I Bianconeri.

He added: "We enjoyed a magical night. Atletico were a difficult team but we were strong too. We will see what will happen."

Ronaldo's sensational individual performance again reminded the footballing world of his pedigree on the biggest stage of them all, and keeps his alive his hopes of winning a fourth successive Champions League crown.


He has now scored 124 goals in the competition - 18 more than nearest challenger Lionel Messi.

