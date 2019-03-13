Daniel Farke Signs New Norwich City Deal Extending Contract Until 2022

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2022.

The German coach took over as the Canaries' manager back in 2017, and has lead the club to the top of the Championship table this season after an exceptional campaign. Bar a dramatic collapse, the Norfolk side look set to gain promotion back to the Premier League, where they will test their strengths in the English top tier for the first time since 2016.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Farke said: "I’m over the moon and absolutely happy to feel blessed and honoured to be in this responsible role for this amazing clubI made clear from the first moment that I arrived here, it really feels like home. 


"Of course, right now everything is sorted and I’m unbelievably happy that further on I will be allowed to be in this role and work for this massive club. A big thank you to everyone. From the first minute, you got the feeling that everyone wanted to be successful and the way we wanted to work and the direction we wanted to head.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"It was a bit of a shaky start after two difficult years for the club with relegation and first difficult year back in the Championship. I felt even in these times, there was a lot of support and trust and we are all happy that we have been able to pay back.

"At the moment, it feels a bit like all Canaries are flying and Carrow Road is a pulsating ground with big unity in the club and city. It’s really a great pleasure to work each and every day for this amazing club.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message