David Luiz Provides Update on His Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

With Chelsea seemingly set to face a summer of turmoil, David Luiz has reassured supporters that his future lies at Stamford Bridge explaining that "everybody knows I love this club."

While rumours continue to swirl around Maurizio Sarri's immediate future, Chelsea will also be forced to deal with a summer transfer ban and the potential departures of numerous star players including Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, with his current deal set to expire in June and negotiations stalling since their inception months ago, there was no guarantee that Luiz would still be a Chelsea player come September.

Those fears have been largely alleviated by the Brazilian who spoke candidly about his situation, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

When asked about signing a contract extension Luiz said: “I think so. We are talking with the club. Everybody knows I love this club, I feel comfortable here and am happy here. I am doing my job very well so I think a lot is going to happen.





“I have the job best job in the world so I have to be motivated every single day. I love football, if I didn’t love football I would not be playing anymore.”

Despite Chelsea's troubled campaign that has seen Sarri come under intense scrutiny, the Blues still find themselves with everything to play for in the latter stages of the season.

With nine games left in the Premier League season, Luiz and Chelsea are three points adrift of fourth place Arsenal with a game in hand, while they are on the brink of the Europa League quarter-finals after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in their round of 16 home leg.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After being frozen out last season under Antonio Conte, Luiz has become a crucial member of Sarri's team, making 27 Premier League appearances and captaining the side in their clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

In a squad devoid of leaders, with uncertainty surrounding the club, Luiz's commitment comes as welcome news to the Chelsea hierarchy.