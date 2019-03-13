David Luiz Provides Update on His Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

With Chelsea seemingly set to face a summer of turmoil, David Luiz has reassured supporters that his future lies at Stamford Bridge explaining that "everybody knows I love this club."

While rumours continue to swirl around Maurizio Sarri's immediate future, Chelsea will also be forced to deal with a summer transfer ban and the potential departures of numerous star players including Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, with his current deal set to expire in June and negotiations stalling since their inception months ago, there was no guarantee that Luiz would still be a Chelsea player come September.

Those fears have been largely alleviated by the Brazilian who spoke candidly about his situation, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

When asked about signing a contract extension Luiz said: “I think so. We are talking with the club. Everybody knows I love this club, I feel comfortable here and am happy here. I am doing my job very well so I think a lot is going to happen.


“I have the job best job in the world so I have to be motivated every single day. I love football, if I didn’t love football I would not be playing anymore.”

Despite Chelsea's troubled campaign that has seen Sarri come under intense scrutiny, the Blues still find themselves with everything to play for in the latter stages of the season.

With nine games left in the Premier League season, Luiz and Chelsea are three points adrift of fourth place Arsenal with a game in hand, while they are on the brink of the Europa League quarter-finals after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in their round of 16 home leg.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After being frozen out last season under Antonio Conte, Luiz has become a crucial member of Sarri's team, making 27 Premier League appearances and captaining the side in their clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

In a squad devoid of leaders, with uncertainty surrounding the club, Luiz's commitment comes as welcome news to the Chelsea hierarchy.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message