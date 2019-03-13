Diego Simeone Admits Responsibility for Champions League Exit After Losing 2-Goal Lead Against Juve

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is shouldering responsibility for the club's Champions League exit on Tuesday, where an unanswered Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick booked Juventus' place in the quarter-finals.

The former Real Madrid star scored two headers - one of which had to be awarded by goal-line technology - before firing a penalty past Atlético's helpless goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the last few minutes of the game.

But Simeone has exonerated his players from any blame, insisting that Atlético Madrid's shortcomings against Juventus have to rest at his feet alone.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It was not about commitment, about work or effort. Juventus were better and deserved to win the game," Simeone said, quoted by Sky Sports. "They pushed us back. You must congratulate a rival when they play a game like that and you are beaten like today.

"We made many mistakes, for sure - but I mean me, not the players. They were better tactically and on second balls. That is why they won the game."

Simeone stressed that Atlético Madrid have to dust themselves off quickly despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Los Colchoneros are just seven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in the table with 11 games left this season, with a potential title decider against the Catalan giants taking place in just a few weeks at the Camp Nou.

"We have to get up tomorrow and keep working," he added, quoted by the club's official website. "Now we must finish La Liga in the best way possible."

