Former Crystal Palace Chairman Insists Club Could Be Sold for £200m in the Near Future

According to former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan, the south London club are set to be put up for sale in a deal which could be worth up to £200m.

Jordan, chairman of the club from 2000 to 2010, has claimed he's "heard rumours on the street" that the Eagles are up for sale.

Reportedly the two American shareholders, Joshua Harris and David Blitzer - who each own an 18% stake in Palace - are looking to sell their shares as their commitment to the running of the club has waned.

The American duo, who also own Philidelphia 76ers of the NBA and New Jersey Devils of the NHL, are yet to comment on the recent speculation.

When questioned on how much the club could be sold for on TalkSport, Jordan suggested it is worth "whatever somebody is prepared to pay. You could be looking at £200m" (quotes via Sport Witness)

The sale would come less than a year after Harris and Blitzer unsuccessfully fought to maintain the Premier League's even distribution of international TV money.

Instead, the so-called 'big six' won their contest to have an increased share of the money, owing to their ability to attract more viewers to the Premier League due to their large, overseas fan bases.

Despite successful youth team products such as Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Eagles have flirted with relegation several times since their promotion in 2013.

Any potential sale could hinge on their ability to maintain their Premier League status this season. However, with the Eagles now sitting 14th in table, five points clear of the drop zone and with a far superior goal difference to the teams below them; it would take a disaster for them not to be playing top flight football next season.