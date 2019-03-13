Former Newcastle Striker Micky Quinn Urges Magpies to Sign Salomon Rondon in 'No-Brainer' Deal

Former Newcastle striker Micky Quinn has claimed it will be a 'no-brainer' for the Magpies to sign Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal this summer after the forward's crucial role in Saturday's dramatic 3-2 victory against Everton.

The Venezuelan striker is currently on loan at St James' Park from West Brom, where he has flourished under Rafa Benitez's tutelage.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Rondon has scored eight goals and added five assists this season including a superb volley to start the comeback in Newcastle's victory against Everton.

It is unclear whether Mike Ashley will be willing to spend the significant sum of money required to sign the 29-year-old Rondon in the summer, but Quinn, himself the scorer of over 50 Newcastle goals, has asserted that the striker will provide excellent value for his former club.

FULL-TIME Newcastle 3-2 Everton



The Magpies roar back from 2-0 down at the break to win thanks to Salomon Rondon and an Ayoze Perez double#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/Gzi9HohD94 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2019

In his column for Chronicle Live, Quinn wrote: "If he receives regular service, I'm convinced Rondon can be a 15-goal-a-season striker. I don't think he's quite a 20-goal-a-season striker, but he is certainly capable of reaching double figures - and he should get more than 10 this term.





"It's obvious why Rafa likes him so much - his ability to bring team-mates into play and his work rate are second to none - and he is the type of forward who opposition defenders will hate playing against.

"All the talk at the moment is whether Newcastle should sign him permanently. Well, for me it's a no-brainer.

"At 29, he's at the peak of his powers and, if Newcastle can sign him up on a two-year deal, that would seem like good business to me."

Salomón Rondón has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season:



⚽️ 8 goals

🅰️ 4 assists



His best ever tally in the English top-flight. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ILJ4ucRjPy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2019

After a tumultuous season, three wins in their last four matches has seen Newcastle open up a six-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Despite the considerable turmoil between Benitez and the Newcastle ownership, the Magpies are on the cusp of Premier League safety and Rondon has been a crucial contributor to their success.