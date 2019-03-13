Frenkie de Jong Has Started Taking Spanish Lessons Ahead of Summer Move to Barcelona

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has already started taking lessons in Spanish ahead of his €75m move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

De Jong's move makes up 50% of the high-profile exits which Ajax are braced for this summer, with teenage centre-back Matthijs de Ligt also vying for a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs this summer.

While De Jong is still some months away from actually becoming a Barcelona player, the young midfielder would have won the fans over recently after his girlfriend posted a picture on her Instagram story of him learning Spanish.

Ig Mikky (De Jong's girlfriend): "Today we had our first Spanish class" [mikkykiemeney] pic.twitter.com/pYMm6GgWWD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2019

It's not so much about whether De Jong can be fluent in Spanish when he touches down in Barcelona later this year, but the 21-year-old is showing that he has the 'Barça mentality' by doing this on his own accord.

Not only is he hoping to follow in the footsteps of some great Dutch players on the pitch but also off it, as many of his compatriots have grasped the language quickly to make sure they become part of the furniture in Catalonia.

De Jong has had a wonderful season with Ajax, surprisingly reaching the Champions League quarter finals after their outstanding comeback against Real Madrid earlier this month.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

They are also just five points off the top of the Eredivisie, with one game in hand over league leaders PSV Eindhoven.