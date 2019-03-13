Leicester and West Ham in Battle to Sign 'Old Love' Moussa Marega From Porto in €40m Summer Deal

Premier League rivals Leicester and West Ham are set to be involved in a transfer war over 'old love' Moussa Marega from Porto, according to reports from Portugal.

The Mali international has once again been prolific for the Liga NOS side this season, and has particularly enjoyed a fruitful campaign in front of goal in the Champions League, with six goals in seven games to his name.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Now, according to Portuguese publication Correio da Manha, both Leicester and West Ham are keen on revisiting a potential move for their 'old love' Marega, who has seen his name persistently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years.

The 27-year-old only recently signed a new contract at the Estadio do Dragao, and has a release clause in the region of €40m.





Despite the likely cost, the report adds that neither the Foxes or Hammers are put off by the asking price and are willing to match his release clause in order to finally bring him to the Premier League.

🔵⚪️ Moussa Marega has been directly involved in 8 goals in 7 #UCL games for Porto this season (6 goals, 2 assists) 💪 pic.twitter.com/1iXbouU7zh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2019

After starting his professional career in France, Marega's career began to take off at Maritimo. Having spent two successful years there, the forward left to join fellow Portuguese side Porto, and in his first full season with the club, scored 23 times in 39 games.