Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Switches Focus to Signing New Attacker With £80m Transfer Kitty Available

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put the brakes on the club's search for a new centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window, instead focusing his attention on signing a star name for the right-hand side of their attack.
The Norwegian, who looks set to lose his tag as caretaker boss at the end of the season to take over on a full-time basis, has been given £80m to spend on a household name which was originally set aside for a new defender.
But The Sun claims Solskjaer wants to put his faith in Manchester United's current crop of defenders, with his priority now switching to signing a new star forward at Old Trafford.
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has emerged as a potential recruit for the club over the last few weeks, while long-term target Ivan Perišić and Douglas Costa of Juventus have also been mentioned as potential signings.
United had previously been tipped to make a world record move for Kalidou Koulibaly, while Leicester City star and England's darling of the World Cup Harry Maguire was also linked with a move to Old Trafford.
But Solskjaer is prepared to put his neck on the line to offer Victor Lindelöf and Eric Bailly a chance to prove their worth at Old Trafford, as well as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and returning loanees Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Lindelof— UNITED Passion (@Unitedpassion) March 7, 2019
Bailly
Smalling
Tuanzebe
These are the only four CB’s United should retain for next season. We need to sign one more world class CB to compete on all levels. #MUFC
Solskjaer's long-term future at Old Trafford was still up in the air recently despite his outstanding run since replacing José Mourinho.
But Manchester United's outstanding comeback away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has all but cemented his place in the dugout for next season.