Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Switches Focus to Signing New Attacker With £80m Transfer Kitty Available

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put the brakes on the club's search for a new centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window, instead focusing his attention on signing a star name for the right-hand side of their attack.

The Norwegian, who looks set to lose his tag as caretaker boss at the end of the season to take over on a full-time basis, has been given £80m to spend on a household name which was originally set aside for a new defender.

But The Sun claims Solskjaer wants to put his faith in Manchester United's current crop of defenders, with his priority now switching to signing a new star forward at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has emerged as a potential recruit for the club over the last few weeks, while long-term target Ivan Perišić and Douglas Costa of Juventus have also been mentioned as potential signings.

United had previously been tipped to make a world record move for Kalidou Koulibaly, while Leicester City star and England's darling of the World Cup Harry Maguire was also linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer is prepared to put his neck on the line to offer Victor Lindelöf and Eric Bailly a chance to prove their worth at Old Trafford, as well as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and returning loanees Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Solskjaer's long-term future at Old Trafford was still up in the air recently despite his outstanding run since replacing José Mourinho.

But Manchester United's outstanding comeback away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has all but cemented his place in the dugout for next season.