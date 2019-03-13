Paul Merson Claims it Will Be 'Unbelievable' If Arsenal Overtake Tottenham in Race for Top Four

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Paul Merson has declared that it will be 'unbelievable' if Arsenal leapfrog Tottenham into third place in the Premier League table as the top four battle reaches its climax.

Mid-February saw Tottenham hold a ten point lead over their arch-rivals as the focus around Mauricio Pochettino's side was on a potential title race as opposed to a fight for a spot in the Champions League places.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, one point in Spurs' last four matches, including Saturday's 2-1 capitulation to Southampton, has seen that ten point lead cut to just one solitary point as Arsenal now find themselves within touching distance of their north London rivals.

As Tottenham prepare for a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and Arsenal gear up for a home match against Newcastle, it is extremely conceivable that a glance at the Premier League table in a weeks' time will see Unai Emery's men above Spurs.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Merson, a former Arsenal midfielder, revelled in Spurs' woes as he spoke about the race for the top four on Sky Sports' The Debate Podcast, as quoted by HTC.

Merson said: "You look at the next lot of fixtures and you probably expect Arsenal to beat Newcastle, you won’t expect Tottenham to beat Liverpool. So Arsenal will go above them. They’ll go above them in that game and with seven games to go they will be two points clear, which is unbelievable."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With eight matches to go in the Premier League season, just four points separate Tottenham in third and Chelsea in sixth as the battle for Champions League places goes down to the wire.

Arsenal, fresh off of their 2-0 victory against Manchester United at the Emirates, occupy fourth spot, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men find themselves just two points behind the Gunners in fifth.

After seemingly cruising towards a Champions League berth just a few weeks ago, Tottenham now face a battle to hold onto third place and fight against their growing reputation as a side that struggles under pressure.

