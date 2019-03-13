Predicting How Real Madrid Could Lineup Under Zinedine Zidane Next Season

Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid, after just ten months away, for his second spell as manager.

The Frenchman won three consecutive Champions League titles at the Bernabeu, before leaving on his own terms last summer.

However, a lot has changed since the Los Blancos icon was last in the job. Madrid suffered a humiliating exit from the Champions League against Ajax, and after suffering two Clasico defeats in four days, they sit 12 points behind Barcelona, and five points behind Atletico Madrid, and are out of the Copa del Rey.

Major surgery is needed in the Real Madrid squad, with ageing players, disgruntled individuals such as Isco and Gareth Bale, and with nobody able to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, club president Florentino Perez will need to give Zidane some serious funds in the transfer market.

Here's how Los Blancos could lineup under Zidane next season.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Keylor Navas (GK) - A reportedly big reason as to why Zidane left the Bernabeu last summer was the insistence form Perez that the Costa Rican keeper needed to be replaced. Thibaut Courtois has been disappointing since his arrival from Chelsea last summer, so there's no reason to believe Zidane won't keep faith in Navas next season.

Dani Carvajal (RB) - The Spaniard has been at Los Blancos since he was 10 years old with the exception of one season at Bayer Leverkusen. He was a big part of the side that had all that European success and is one of the most consistent right-backs in world football. Of all of Madrid's players, Carvajal is certainly not one that needs to be replaced.





Raphael Varane (CB) - The 25-year-old has already won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and the World Cup. The Frenchman is one of the most reliable and intimidating centre-backs around, and his pace is needed to cover a sometimes slow Madrid backline. Has built a brilliant partnership with Ramos.





Sergio Ramos (CB) - It really showed during their humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Ajax in the Champions League how much Real Madrid miss Ramos when is he not there. The captain provides leadership and has got his side out of trouble more times than it is worth mentioning.

Nicolás Tagliafico (LB) - One of the most sought after full-backs in European football, the 26-year-old Ajax left-back showed Madrid what he could do during the Dutch side's stunning victory in the Spanish capital. Has been linked with a move to Zidane's side following the decline in performances of Marcelo this season.

Midfielders

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Casemiro (CDM) - Was a huge part of the unprecedented success in the Champions League era of Zidane's first spell. Often does the defensive work of three midfielders and his immense tackling and game management are invaluable to Madrid.

Toni Kroos (CM) - The signing of Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich for £20m in 2014 may go down as one of the great bargains in recent footballing history, as the German has consistently been one of the world's best ever since. Zidane should stick with him despite his slight decline this season.

Christian Eriksen (CM) - With Luka Modric's powers waning, the Ballon d'Or winner may need replacing. Zidane could convince Christian Eriksen to follow in Modric's footsteps by leaving Tottenham for the Bernabeu. The Danish playmaker only has a year left on his contract at Spurs and he would bring some much needed creativity to Los Blancos.

Forwards

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Kylian Mbappe (RW) - Arguably the hottest property in football right now. The World Cup winning 20-year-old has an amazing 24 goals in 21 Ligue 1 games for PSG this season. His astonishing pace and acceleration, coupled with his brilliant dribbling ability and eye for goal, means he could be the man to fill Cristiano Ronaldo's boots. Paris Saint-Germain will not let their man go for cheap, after paying Monaco £166m for Mbappe.

Mauro Icardi (ST) - The Argentine may have played his last game for Inter due to a very public falling out with the club over his contract. Undoubtedly a fantastic striker, having scored over 100 goals for the Italian side, the 26-year-old may be the main to replace Karim Benzema as Madrid's main striker, with the Frenchman now in his 30s.





Eden Hazard (LW) - The will he or won't he story of Eden Hazrd is reminiscent of a cheap sitcom, and it's time that sitcom came to end. Hazard will have 12 months left on his Chelsea contract come the summer, and has made clear of his dream to play for Real Madrid. The Belgian would add some real attacking threat and pace to Madrid.