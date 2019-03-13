Real Madrid Eye Christian Eriksen as Tottenham 'Battle Hard' to Secure New Contract

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen is just one of several rumoured high profile summer targets for Real Madrid following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane this week and the expectation of a major squad overhaul in the Spanish capital.

Around £300m (€350m) could be spent on new players at the Bernabeu, with a number of existing stars - including the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric - potentially moving on.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Eriksen has been linked with Real on and off for a number of months, but a report from the Daily Mirror now suggests it is crunch time for Tottenham as they 'battle hard' to tie the former Ajax starlet to a new long-term contract to ward off suitors.

Eriksen is only contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2020 and will have just one more year left on his current deal at the end of the season - a situation similar to the Chelsea find themselves in with Eden Hazard, another player seemingly of interest to Real.

Should no new contract be agreed, Spurs may have to entertain of selling Eriksen this summer, or otherwise risk losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.

A move to Spain would likely see the player earn far more than he would be paid in north London, as well as significantly improve his chance of winning major trophies.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Mirror claims Zidane is a 'huge admirer' of the 27-year-old Dane, who could be just what Real are looking as they search for a replacement for the ageing Modric in central midfield.

Real also remain heavily linked with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but their budget will likely only stretch to a handful of the rumoured targets, with the Paris Saint-Germain pair - bought for a combined €402m - arguably too expensive from the off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message