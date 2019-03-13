USWNT Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Announce Engagement

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Two of the most important players in the current US Women's national team soccer team are starting 2019 off right by tying the knot.

Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announced their engagement. 

Not only are both members of the couple starts for their country, they play together for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL. Both of them are in the middle of career years. 

Krieger offers versatility as a right back and center back for club and country. The reason Orlando's backline is so tough to break down is due to her veteran leadership.

Harris has emerged as the best option between the sticks ever since the retirement of Hope Solo. With terrific reactions and skill with her feet, the 33-year-old Harris looks like a player entering her prime rather than declining near the end of her career. 

It's hard for a goalie and center back to have better chemistry than Krieger and Harris. Hopefully they put a 2019 World Cup trophy on their registry. 

