USWNT Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Announce Engagement

Two of the most important players in the current US Women's national team soccer team are starting 2019 off right by tying the knot.

Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announced their engagement.

Huge congrats to @alikrieger and @Ashlyn_Harris. I love good teammates to fiancees story https://t.co/xH9lLJbw4L — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) March 13, 2019

Not only are both members of the couple starts for their country, they play together for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL. Both of them are in the middle of career years.

Krieger offers versatility as a right back and center back for club and country. The reason Orlando's backline is so tough to break down is due to her veteran leadership.

Veteran defender Ali Krieger said she wants to set the tone for the young ones. Here's Krieger battling rookie Marisa Viggiano. More photos from Orlando Pride training coming soon. pic.twitter.com/nILrskxRVg — Jordan Culver (@JordanCulver) March 6, 2019

Harris has emerged as the best option between the sticks ever since the retirement of Hope Solo. With terrific reactions and skill with her feet, the 33-year-old Harris looks like a player entering her prime rather than declining near the end of her career.

BIG SAVE! Brazil are searching for a late equalizer, but Ashlyn Harris makes the stop to keep the USWNT goal clean. #SheBelieves pic.twitter.com/0FYB0B3rOE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2019

It's hard for a goalie and center back to have better chemistry than Krieger and Harris. Hopefully they put a 2019 World Cup trophy on their registry.